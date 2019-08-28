We regret to announce the passing of SHARMAINE ISMAY ELIZABETH TUCKER, in her 67th year, of #2 Collectors Close, Smith's Parish FL 01, beloved daughter of the Late Hilda Tucker and the Late Rudolph Landy beloved mother of Jermaine, Aaron and Sri Wilson, Manai and Judah Roberts, step-daughter Wadia Woods. Sharmaine also leaves to cherish in her memory, sister: Gina Binns (Tony); sister-in-law: Muriel Tucker; grandchildren: Jahron, Zahra, Rahkeem, Kaisha, Keeron, Rodrae, Matthew and Eliah; aunt: Joan Pike; nieces: Pandora Clemons, Kim Tucker, Leslie-Ann Benjamin and Lisa Delmarr (Florida,USA); nephew: Malik Tucker and other dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019