It is with great sadness that we announce the passing in Barbados of Sharon Andrea Young (nee Knight) affectionately known as 'Sandy' in her 61st year. Sandy was predeceased by her mother Shirley Corbin and survived by her father Owen Knight and his wife June (Barbados). A homegoing service for Sharon Andrea (Sandy) Young will be held at New Dimensions Ministries, St. Michael, Barbados on Tuesday September 29th at 11.00 am Bermuda time. Live Feed: https://foreverinourhearts.onine/SharonYoung Interment will follow at Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, Christ Church. She is survived by brothers: Owen (Junior) Knight, Lerone (Andre) Knight (Barbados), Winston Inniss (Barbados) and David Bradshaw (Germany). Nieces: Mischa and Rhea Knight Nephew: Rhys Knight. Great Niece: Saniya Vanterpoole Aunts: J. Valerie Hodge, Sonia Hodge Josiah, Faye Kirchener Uncles: Errol, Robert, Colin and Calvin Hodge. Predeceased by Aunts: Bernadine Hodge, Janet Arrindell, Winifred Wright and Barbara Foster. Predeceased by Uncles: Cedric and Russell Hodge. Cousins: June, Beth and Kay Foster and many others. Fondly remembered by relatives of the Knight and Foster families of Barbados and the Hodge family of Antigua. Dear friends: Debra Marshall-Burnett, Yvette Husbands, Apostles Stephen and Sandra Holford, Kathy Millington, Jannese Mitchell Allen, Deborah Merritt, Beverley Inniss (all in Barbados) Apostles Vivian and Jemma Duncan (Trinidad), Apostle John and Minister Marissa Stevenson (USA), Janita Burke and Ervin Bean, Lorna and Cornell Fox, Pinky and Kevin Bailey, Cheryl and Michael Richards, Audrey Tucker-Rubaine and Dean Rubaine, Janet and Ozzie Hinds, her Kirby family and many others too numerous to mention.Condolences may be sent to Lyndhurst Funeral Home at www.lyndhurstfuneralhome.com Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

