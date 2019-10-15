We tearfully announce the passing of SHARON CHRISTINE ALLEN, in Tarpon Springs, Florida in October 9, 2019 on her 74th year. Sharon was the daughter of the late Percy and Dorothy Benevides Ray. Sharon was a graduate of Mount Saint Agnes Academy. Sharon is survived by her devoted spouse Susan A. Coloton. She is the loving mother to William R. Allen Jr (Karen Daenen), Corinne Johnson (Scott Amer) and Erika Allen. Cherished by her grandchildren: Micah Allen (Francesca), Marissa Brookes Curry (Austin III) and Corey Brookes; and great-grandson: Austin Ray Curry IV. She is survived by her sisters, Meredith Kosits and Andrea Casling, nieces and nephew. Sharon was predeceased by her husband William R. Allen Sr. One of Sharon's greatest accomplishments was entering her 35th year of sobriety.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019