It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of SHAUNE KATHLEEN ELIZABETH SIMMONS, beloved mother of Tyra-Michael Simmons (Cameron), grandmother of Cody-James Harris; sister of Robin Adderley (Thip) and Amanda Basso (Tony) of Boston, USA; aunt of nephews Logan and Connor and niece Ivy, in her 53rd year, of 26 Cheriton Lane, Pembroke HM 01. Also surviving are aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends Further arrangements will be announced later.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019