A Home Going service for SHEILA GENEVIEVE FURBERT beloved wife of Maurice James Westmore Furbert, daughter of Cecil Ivan Lionel Waldron and Angeline Sarah Waldron, mother to Doronda (Dee) Francis (Dennis), Maurice Furbert (Carol), Alfred Furbert (DeOnie), Nelfred Furbert (deceased), Debora (Butterfield) Furbert, Terry Daniels (Donald), Sonja Seaman, Wesley Furbert (DeeDee), Edmund Furbert, sister to Erlin Waldron-Gibbons, the late Ronald, Wellington (Buster) and Winslow (Sunny Boy) Smith, Madge Smith, Yola (Diddy) Smith, Quillard Bough, Claudette Waldron of 33 Cabot Mews, Bristol, United Kingdo,formerly of 9 Cove Valley, St Davids Bermuda, will be held at Somers Garden, York Street, St. Georges on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2.00pm.Interment will follow the service at St. Peters Church Cemetery.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWINGS.Lovingly remembered by GrandChildren: Mckeisha Smith, Jay Smith (Zakiya), Shea Smith (Erin), Allan (Redell) Butterfield (Tianny), Howard Paynter Jr (Rashena), Maurice Furbert (Cheellee), D-Mitri Butterfield (Anchinesh), Dannielle Furbert, Kris Furbert, Shayne Furbert, Kelly Simons-Muhammad (Husayn), Kiera Furbert, Keijon Butterfield, Kayla Simons, Alanae Butterfield, Justin Durrant, Ashia Furbert, Kierra Simons, Colin Seaman, Nathan Furbert, GreatGrands: 21, Mother-in-law: Kathleen Arabelle Furbert, Father-in-law: Wilfred Furbert, Brothers-in-law: Winslow Cox, Graeme (Rosie), Llwellyn, Charles and Ross Furbert, Sisters-in-law: Helene Dill (Robert), Inez, Dorothy and Aretta Furbert, Janet Richardson (Willoughby) Pat Hodson, Nieces and Nephews too numerous to mention, Very special niece Gladys Burchall (Spencer), Special Friends: Oralene Foggo, Phobe Saltus, BTC Family, St. George's Congregation and the entire Jehovah's Witness Family. She is predeceased by Aunts: Lois Paynter, Special Friends: Brenda Smith, Judy Howard, Glanda Burt, Emily Burchall and Marion TrottA Mask is to be worn and maintain social



