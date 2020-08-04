SHEILA LOUISE SMITH

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF:- SHEILA LOUISE SMITH, Loving mother of Kevin, Albert (Paula) and Tito Smith (Terry). Daughter of the late Leroy Smith and Carolyn Brown. Sister to Leonard (Freda), Hilton (Dawnette), Anthony and Michael Brown, Lucille (Calvin) Stovell and the late Marilyn Smith, in her 71st year of 27 Curving Ave Pembroke.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 4, 2020
