WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Sheila Louise Smith. A Graveside service for SHEILA LOUISE SMITH, loving mother of Kevin, Albert (Paula) and Tito Smith (Terry), daughter of the late Leroy Smith and Carolyn Brown, sister to Leonard (Freda), Hilton (Dawnette), Anthony and Michael Brown, Lucille (Calvin) Stovell and the late Marilyn Smith, in her 71st year of 27 Curving Ave Pembroke will be held at Pembroke Parish Cemetery on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 12.00pm.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 7.30pm â€" 9.00pm ONLY.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Aldonte (King), Tiyonna Smith (Xaelahn, Caile, Ciias), Camille Chelsea, Kevin Jr., Cynthia, Tiyonnae, Jermaine, Onyx; uncle: Hilgrove; nieces: Meliesha (Quadre), Antoinae, Toni Mykema, Jahmeila; nephews: Maurice (Echo), Kyuan Brown; also many other relatives special friends: Tiny Wells and family, Ruby Libuird and Tiny Stevens; numerous family, friends too many to mention, also special mention to 'The Leopard's Club' Members.Sheila Smith was predeceased by uncle: Uncle Norris.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020