It is with sadness that we announce the death of SHEILA MARY GRAY, of Strawberry Hill, Paget, in her 92nd year. She leaves behind to mourn: her daughter Elspeth Weisberg (Ted) of Warwick and her son, Donald Gray of Smiths Parish. She will be much missed by her adored grandchildren: Libby, Somers and Catriona Brewin and Lauren and Alexandra Gray. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Gray. A Service in her memory will be held at Christ Church, Warwick on Friday 28th February 2020.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020