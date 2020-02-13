Sheila Mary Gray

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Mary Gray.
Obituary

It is with sadness that we announce the death of SHEILA MARY GRAY, of Strawberry Hill, Paget, in her 92nd year. She leaves behind to mourn: her daughter Elspeth Weisberg (Ted) of Warwick and her son, Donald Gray of Smiths Parish. She will be much missed by her adored grandchildren: Libby, Somers and Catriona Brewin and Lauren and Alexandra Gray. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Gray. A Service in her memory will be held at Christ Church, Warwick on Friday 28th February 2020.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.