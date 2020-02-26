A service celebrating the life of SHEILA MARY GRAY, beloved wife of the late Thomas Gray, of Paget Parish will be held at Christ Church, Warwick on Friday 28th February, 2020 at 4.00pm.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Vision Bermuda (formerly the Bermuda Society for the Blind) or the Bermuda Rose Society.She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Elspeth Weisberg (Ted) and her son Donald Gray and by her adored grandchildren: Libby, Somers & Catriona Brewin and Lauren and Alexandra Gray.Colours may be worn.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020