We regret to announce the passing of Sheldon Charles "Red" Furbert, husband of the late Lynn Furbert, son of the late Alice Furbert and Rupert Hollis Sr, loving father to Shay Furbert and Carlos Talbot, Shelita White, Gina Clarke, Shawna and Charla Furbert, Shelita and Camisha Talbot and Shelkira Abdul-Malik, brother to Reece Bartley, the late Rupert "Nick" Hollis Jr, Calvin Hollis, Olive May Bailey, in his 77th year, of 105 North Shore Road, Hamilton Parish.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 19, 2020