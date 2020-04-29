It is with great sadness that we announce the death of SHELDON VIVIAN LAPSLEY, beloved brother of Lois Maybury (Maxwell) in his 77th year of School Lane, Somerset.He also leaves to cherish his memory his nephews Kevin (Juliette), Shaun and Darren Maybury, his great nephews Stefan Maybury, John Smith and Sahqure Warner, great nieces Sahqurity Warner and Jazzlyn Maybury, the Harris family, the Minors family, close friend Alan Greaves and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020