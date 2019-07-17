A memorial service for MRS SHERAL ELAINE GREY (nee GILBERT), daughter of the late George Rudolph Dickinson Gilbert and the Late Florence Estella Gilbert, wife of Colin Grey, mother of James Gilbert, Teayona Gilbert and Tanesha Gilbert, in her 68th year, of Jamacia, formerly of Bermuda will be held at St Paul's Church, Paget, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 5.30pm. Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Tia-vonie Smith, Shundray, Shaneya and Zorico Gilbert, Jazmyn Grahame, D'Jae Gilbert, Teven Grahame, Keishay Smith, David Gilbert, Alissa Joell and Caitlyn Peniston; nieces, nephews and family too numerous to mention.AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Sheral Elaine Grey (nee Gilbert).
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 17, 2019