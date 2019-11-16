AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME REGRETS TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. SHERDON WILFRED BRADSHAW, loving husband of Terry-Ann Bradshaw nee Brangman, father of Sherdon Bradshaw Jr., Melvin Brangman, Sean Brangman, Walita Brangman, brother to Michael and Sheldon Bradshaw, Sacomo Trott, Myan Robinson, Shelly Bradshaw-Carter, Shellena Bradshaw, Michaela Symonds, the late Maurice Bradshaw, son of Sheldon Wilfred Bradshaw and the late Willette Madree Bradshaw, grandson of the late Helen and Wilfred Bradshaw, late Willette and Vernall Williams in his 47th year of #23 Bobs Valley Lane, Sandys. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019