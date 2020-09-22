WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF SHERGINA J HENDRICKSON, daughter of Patty-Ann Chapman and Shervin Hendrickson (Diana), loving mother of Najhay Spence, sister Shervi-Ann Hendrickson- Litchmore (Gifton), Jacquil Burrows, Sherkyta Roberts, Karissa Lea (Chris), Sheree Wilkin (Eurique), Nikai Trott, Neal Trott and Noel Trott in her 47th year of Nottingham, EnglandA memorial service will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 22, 2020