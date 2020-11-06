In honour of the late SHERGINA JUDANIA HENDRICKSON, a memorial service on Sunday, November 8 at 1pm, will be held at Hamilton Seventh Day Adventist Church, on King Street, Hamilton. Gina was the daughter of Pattie-ann Chatman and Shervin Hendrickson (Diana); loving mother to Najhay Spence; sister of Shervi-Ann Hendrickson- Litchmore (Gifton), Jacqel Burrows, Sherkyta Roberts, Karissa Lea (Chris), Sheree Wilkin (Eurique); step-sister of Nikai Trott, Neal Trott, Noel Trott, Ayesha, Shannon and Shauna Chatman. She is also survived by aunts and uncles: Joye Outerbrirdge (LeRoy), Gary (Bill) Gibbons, Tracy Brangman, Calvin, Leon, Andre' (Donna), Kevin, Nadine, Veronica and Pearline Place, Curtis (Tiionae) Trott, Preston (Yolanda), Ervin, Marilynn, Wilma, Verna, Sheryl, Carolyn and Agnes Hendrickson; great aunt and uncle: Lavina and Dexter Flood; godparents: Rose Steede, Ursula Galloway, Lesilene Sommersall, Edward (Dick) Ming and Albert Woods; special cousins: Timeco Richardson, Shaun Brimmer, Denton Gibbons, Ervin Hendrickson Jr., Tony Flood and Andre' Bean; special friends: Laquita Ebbin, Nakita Rogers, Theresa Bean, Jodie Raynor, Alvin Phillips, Mr. and Mrs. George Daniels, Spence/Thompson family, former Elbow Beach hospitality staff, former English Sportshop staff, numerous other relatives and friends. Gina was pre-deceased by loving grandmothers: Sylvia (Flood) Brangman and Lucille Hendrickson-Martin.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.comAUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME REGRETS TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Shergina J Hendrickson
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020