The family of SHERLYN ELEANOR JONES (NEE WARNER) are saddened to announce her passing in her 80th year. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Benjamin Warner and Annie Warner and was predeceased by her husband Donald Jones. She is survived by her sons Ervin and Shannon Burgess. Sherlyn was predeceased by her siblings Ismay Christopher, Leonard Warner, Wilbert Warner, Dorothy Joell and Arlene Warner.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020