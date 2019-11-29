AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MRS SHIRLEY ELIZABETH DILL GIBBONS, wife of the late Sinclair Gibbons, daughter of the late Arthur and Mabel Ross, loving mother to Angela S. M. and Leonie Dill, sister to Alberta Ross (NY), Hazel Taylor (NY), Sonia Benjamin (FL), Wendell Ross(NY), Vivienne Chambers (FL), the late Marjorie Samuels, Barbara Skeete, Jacqueline Sutcliffe, in her 83rd year, of 14 Middle Terrace, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019