We regret to announce the passing of SHIRLEY JANICE HOLDER in Arizona, USA on November 4, 2019. A service celebrating Shirley's life will be held 12 noon on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Southampton Seventh-day Adventist Church, Middle Road, Southampton. Interment will follow at the SDA cemetery, St George's. Shirley is the daughter of Phyllis Darrell (deceased), and Millett "Poker" Darrell (deceased); mother of Lionel Holder - deceased (Laura), and Janice Pitts (Kenneth)VISITATION: Relatives and friends may pay their respects on SUNDAY ONLY at the church from 11am to 11.50am.Sister to: Jean Hill (Bervin), June Simpson (Malcolm - deceased), Cynthia Mallory (Winslow), Leroy Darrell (deceased), and Linda Harnett (Lester). Aunt to nieces and nephews: Teoni Simmons (Raymond), Zena Davies (Chris), Berva Jean Hill (Stayce), Bervin Hill, Winslow Mallory (Donae), Jason Simons (Nicole), Janae Efford (Jabrunze), Temika Nielly; great aunt to great nephews and nieces: LaTroya, Zane, Shane, Shawn, Kilandre, Janiya, Isaiah, Kierra, Joshua, Noah, Abby, Shaundae, and Shaunlae; she is also survived by other dear relatives and her many friends.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019