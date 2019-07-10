A memorial service For SHONA (Yellow Bird, Pinkie) LEEANN CANN (nee Woolridge), beloved mother of Jamie and Jazmine, daughter of the late Linda Louise Woolridge, in her 51st year, of #2 Cedar Heights Lane, Warwick WK 05 will be held at FLATTS FIELD, Fielder's Lane, Smiths on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11am.Shona is also survived by grandchildren: Ivaan, Eimajae and Izaac; loving sister Carine; nephew Callan "Che"; loving partner Harold Showers, stepparents Joseph "Hank" and Wilhelmena "Biley" Young; uncles Albert and Gary Woolridge; aunts Sandra Woolridge and Jennifer Seymour; cousins: Richelene, Charmaine, Sherman, Romena, Sentwali, Jesse, John, Fergie, Saoirse, Sueallen, Albert Jr and Tadghe; special aunt LoWaynne; special friends Wanda Ingemann and Callan Thompson and a host of cousins, family and friends.Shona was predeceased by her aunt Sharon Thompson, uncle Fredrick "Pop" Jr, grandfather Fredrick, Sr and grandmother Ida Gertrude "Ma".AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 10, 2019