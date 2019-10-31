AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mr Sidney Hanery Fray, beloved husband of Shirlene Fray, son of the late Stanley and the late Beryl Fray, loving father to Cindy Augustus, Sidney Fray and Ebony Fray, brother to Edward "Mel" Fray (Estella), Linda Smith, Albert Fray (Penny), and Allan Fray (Monique), in his 66th year, of 2 Vesey Street Devonshire. Funeral service arrangements have been made for Saturday November 2, 2019 at New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre, Dundonald Street at 11am.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019