AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of ST CLAIR THEODORE "LEFTY" VIRGIL, son of the late St Clair Reid and Florence Samuels (nee Virgil), father of Terry Cox, L'Tanya Tucker, Mark Wilson and L'Keisha Dill-Crane; brother to Juliette Hoerrmann, Dianna Ming, John Virgil and Larry Samuels, Stephen Woodley, Winston Baxter, Linda Baxter, the late Wendell "Wooley" Baxter and Natalie Simmons, in his 78th year, of 17 South Shore Road, Warwick. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019