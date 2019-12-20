Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Colin Hill. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Stanley Colin Hill, in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Hilary, son of the late Noel James Eugene and Albina Elizabeth (Stovell) Hill; beloved father of Andrew (LoriLynn) and Victoria Dixon (Adam) Australia; grandfather to Dylan Hill, Isabel Dixon, Colin Dixon, Angus Dixon and AshleyLynn Faries, Ashton Faries, Alexander Faries (Brittney) and five great- grandchildren. He is survived by brothers Raymond and David (Shelley) and sisters Susan Howe and Katherine Bourke; nieces: Laura Guernon, Claire Priestley, Sarah Roddick and Madison Hill; nephews: Richard Hill, Ryan Howe and other relatives.He died peacefully at home on November 13, and a service celebrating his life was held on November 22, 2019 at St Thomas' Anglican Church, Langwarrin, Victoria, Australia.



Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019

