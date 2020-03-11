We regret to announce the death of STANLEY MAXWELL "JACK" O'CONNOR beloved long time companion of Dorothy "Dolly" Pitcher, father of the late Toni Fox, brother of the late Fred, Cambell, Johnny, Granville, Lavina, Madge, Edna and Dorothy, devoted father of Nancy Simons, Roger "Bil" Pitcher, David Patterson, John "Snow" Pitcher in his 94th year of #2 Sofar Drive, St. David's. Following cremation a memorial service is being planned for Sunday 22nd March 2020 at 3pm at the Glory Temple Tabernacle, Southside St. David's.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020