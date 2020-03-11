Stanley Maxwell "Jack" O'Connor

Service Information
Alpha Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
#18 Secretary Road
St. George, Bermuda
GE05
(441)-335-1958
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Glory Temple Tabernacle
Southside St.
Obituary

We regret to announce the death of STANLEY MAXWELL "JACK" O'CONNOR beloved long time companion of Dorothy "Dolly" Pitcher, father of the late Toni Fox, brother of the late Fred, Cambell, Johnny, Granville, Lavina, Madge, Edna and Dorothy, devoted father of Nancy Simons, Roger "Bil" Pitcher, David Patterson, John "Snow" Pitcher in his 94th year of #2 Sofar Drive, St. David's. Following cremation a memorial service is being planned for Sunday 22nd March 2020 at 3pm at the Glory Temple Tabernacle, Southside St. David's.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020
