We regret to announce the death of Mr. Stanley Wright, Jr, beloved husband of Judith Wright, of Hamilton Parish in his 86th. year. A private family graveside service and interment will be held at St. Mark's Churchyard, Smith's Parish.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Action on Alzheimers and Dementia at P. O. Box FL 88, Flatt's FL BX or by direct deposit to Clarien Bank Account # 6000 065 060.He is also survived by his children: Stanley G. Wright (Millie), William "Ricky" Wright (Susan); grandchildren: Kristina Wright, Abigail Kranjcec (Eduardo), Katherine Wright, William James Wright; other relatives and friends here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020