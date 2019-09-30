Steve Christopher Godwin

Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Steve Christopher Godwin, son of Veronica "Norma" and Charles "Chippo, Jerry" Godwin, brother to Norman "Magnum" Godwin, Althea "Cutty" Latty, Amoy Godwin and the late Audrey Godwin, in his 50th year, of #12 Union Street, Hamilton.Funeral service arrangements have been made for Saturday, October 5, 2019 at The New Testament Church of God, Heritage Worship Centre, Dundonald Street, Hamilton at 3pm.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
