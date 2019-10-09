AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of STEVEN CARMON LLEWELYN SMITH, son of June Thomas and Llewelyn Joell, loving father to Aaron Church, Larenzo and Sarena Smith, brother to Kevin Smith (Dawnette), Haile Maryann, Orion (JahT) Thomas, Paul Joell, Kevin Joell (Analita), Winston Thomas (Jessie), Luanne Joell, Delyght and Winette Thomas, Nikeisha Swan (Charles), the late Cheryl Laverne Smith, in his 64th year, of 1 Frog Lane, Devonshire. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019