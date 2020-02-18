WE REGRE TTO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Mr. Stuart 'Colin' Phillip 'Shoemaker' Fubler.The family of the late MR. STUART 'COLIN' PHILLIP 'SHOEMAKER' FUBLER regrets to announce the passing of Colin.A private graveside memorial and burial took place on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Church, Hamilton Parish at 11.30am. Colin leaves to cherish his memory his beloved mother Mrs. Phyliss Fubler; sisters Ms. Leigh and Ms. Lynn Fubler, Ms. (Victora) Denise Burchall; brother Mr. Stephen Fubler (Cheyenne); aunts Mrs. Marcia Williams, Mrs. Florence Somner, Mrs. Betty Outerbridge, Mrs. Marion Brangman, Mrs. Margarite Somner; uncles Mr. Melvin Somner, Mr. Ivan Fubler Sr. (Genevieve), Gladwin Fubler; nieces Joelle Hairston (Aaron), Lakila Wade, Shiquita Carr (Andre), Katiya and Kayla Fubler; nephews Paco and Kimani Fubler, Mikado (Mandy) and Kyoto Burchall (Dacatah), numerous other relatives and friends. The family extends heartfelt thanks and gratitude to everyone who acknowledged their loss through prayer, words of comfort and encouragement with telephone calls and visits. Special thanks to Mrs. Carys Caisey, Mental Welfare Officer and the MWI Staff, The Salvation Army Shelter and D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home. God bless all of you!Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020