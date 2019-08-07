A MEMORIAL SERVICE for the lateSULTAN KEVIN PETER DARR(August 12, 1964 â€" August 10, 2018)Beloved son of the late Ronald "Bun" and Frances Edwards; grandson of the late Nathaniel and Edith Edwards and Arnold and Phyllis Richardson; brother of the late Michael Bailey, will be held at 5pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Somerset Methodist Church, #43 Long Bay Lane, Sandys.Sadly missed by sisters Donreith Dunigan (Vincent Sr.), Alicia Honore' (Patray); brother Dean Edwards (Sarah); nieces Kei-Lara Dunigan, Siarah McClam; nephew Vincent Dunigan Jr.; uncle Hadley Edwards Sr. (Judith); godfather Reginald Simons.Predeceased by uncles Peter Richardson, Winton "Timmy" Edwards, Lionel "Gee" Edwards; aunts Harriet Sabir, Mildred Bean, Edith "Neany" Hill, Vendell "Wookie" Cann, Inelda "Nellie" Saltus, Sheila Hyme.Also fondly remembered by his extended family and friends, here and abroad.
