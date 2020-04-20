We regret to announce the passing of Sybil Frances Louise Trott (nee Holder), daughter of the late Humphrey William and Edna Mae (Minors) Holder, beloved mother to Tracy, Troy (Christine), Terrence and the late Alan (Dominga) Trott, sister to Henry (Barbara), Wayne (Deborah) Holder, Barbara Richardson, Jean Holder-Moffat and the late Hazel Holder, in her 82nd year, of #31 John's Road, Pembroke West.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020