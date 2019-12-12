We announce the passing of SYLVIA ANNA LIGHTBOURNE (nee DUNLOP), daughter of the late Sybil Dunlop (nee Trott), and granddaughter of the late Blanche Trott, in her 96th year of Angle Street, Hamilton. A service celebrating her life will be held 12 noon on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Cobb's Hill Methodist Church, 6 Moonlight Lane, Warwick. Interment of her ashes will follow the service at the Cobb's Hill Methodist cemetery. Will the members of the Blue Waters Anglers Club please come dressed in winter uniform.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019