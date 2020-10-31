WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Sylvia Francesca Beezer We regret to announce the death of FRANCISCA SILVIA BEEZER (nee Jean-Jacques), also known as SYLVIA FRANCISCA BEEZER daughter of the late Edith (nee Taylor) and Lionel Luke Wilson Jean-Jacques predeceased by them and her husband Leonard Earl Beezer.A Homegoing Service will be held at St Theresa's Catholic Church on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2pm. Internment will follow at Holy Calvary Cemetery.Viewing will be held at Augustus Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 7.30pm to 9.00pm.Sylvia leaves to mourn her passing her sister Elizabeth (Gilmore) Shaw; nephew Kevin Jean-Jacques; sister-in-law Goldie Jean-Jacques (all of Canada). She is also predeceased by her brother Lionel Jean-Jacques; she also leaves to mourn her step-daughters Precious (Terry) Headley and Hyacinth Beezer; grandchildren and one great grandson. Brother-in-law Egbert (Laureen) Beezer of Canada; sisters-in-laws Pamela and Dorothy of the UK and Kathleen of Jamaica; friends Victoria Manning, Lydia Simmons, Christine Astwood, Beverley Knight, The Sinclair and Flood families, Jennifer Hedges, Dr. Constance Richards, Marvalyn DeLachevetere (James), The Packwood Residential Nursing Home; godchildren Donald Evans and Crystal Astwood. Donations can be made to The Packwood Residential Nursing Home at HSBC Bank of Bermuda 010268910001.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020