We regret to announce the passing of Sylvia LaVerne Dyer, beloved mother of Aaron Dyer (Janine) and the late Paul Dyer and daughter of the late Norman Robert Dyer Sr and the late Sylvia Ruth Dyer of #38 Inhgam Vale, Pembroke HM 04 in her 75th year.She leaves to cherish her memory grandchildren: Ashley, Keegan, Ezra and Thea; siblings: Norman Dyer Jr., Stephen Dyer (Jo-Anne) and Helen Alaina Dyer; partner Edward Fox, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020