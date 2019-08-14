Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Lucille (Simmons) Leverock. View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

A Celebration of Life Service for MRS SYLVIA LUCILLE LEVEROCK (nee SOMNER), of Aubrey Road, Hamilton Parish CR 02, beloved wife of the late Wendell "Jack" E. Leverock, loving mother of Michael Leverock and Shane Leverock (Shelley); daughter of the late William and the late Clara Somner, in her 89th year, will be held at Crawl Gospel Hall, North Shore, Hamilton Parish at 2.30pm on Friday, August 16, 2019. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Visitation: Relatives and friends may pay their respects on THURSDAY EVENING, August 15 at Crawl Gospel Hall from 7.30pm to 9pm. Also at Crawl Gospel Hall on FRIDAY AFTERNOON, August 16, from 1.30 to 2.20pm.Sylvia is loving remembered by her brother Clarence Somner, numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.She was pre-deceased by siblings: Neville Somner, Lincoln Somner, Rosalie Johnson and Etoile Tucker; sisters-in-law: Venona Doers, Pearl Talbot, Edith Trott, Vivian Paynter and Marion Smith.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



