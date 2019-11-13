A memorial service for SYLVIA ORITA COOPER (NEE PAUL), daughter of the late Dorothy Isabel Lousie Paul, loving mother of Charles Paul and Muriel Brown, sister to Kenneth Mills (Marlene), Samuel Mills and the late Gloria (Prudy) Saltus, in her 90th year, of St Moritz Resitential Home, #4 St Annes Close, Southampton, will be held at Augustus Funeral Home TODAY, November 13, 2019 at 10am.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Scott Brown (Verde), Shane Brown, Matthew Paul, Melanie Burt-Paul, Shay Brown, Monique Paul, Isiah Cameron (adopted); great- grandchildren: Kira Brown, Areena Brown, Aiva Brown, Malaysia Burt, Makayla Paul, Makai Tucker-Paul; great-great- grandchildren: Kinori Smith, Karter Smith; nieces, nephews and other family members.AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Sylvia Orita Cooper.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019