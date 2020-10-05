Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYLVIA VIRGINIA CATHERINE. View Sign Service Information Alpha Memorial Chapel Funeral Home #18 Secretary Road St. George , Bermuda GE05 (441)-335-1958 Obituary

A Graveside Service for SYLVIA VIRGINIA CATHERINE, beloved daughter of the late Andrew Burchall and Ora Fox of 39 Cut Road, St. George GE04 in her 84th year, will take place at Chapel of Ease Cemetery, St. David's on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at 4pm.Masks must be worn. Colors can be worn. In lieu of flowers, donations to PALS would be greatly appreciated.Sylvia was born on June 11th, 1936 to the late Ora Claudine Fox and the late Andrew George Burchall, Cashew City "Old Pilot Warden's Cottage", St. David's.Sylvia was the eldest of 16 siblings â€" sisters: Evelyn "Eppy" Swan, Jeanette Gardner, Vicky Crane, Patsy Perinchief (Edgar), Shirley Butterfield (Maxwell), and brothers Wendell Burchall (Sonya), Ronald Burchall (Jenet), Donald Burchall, Rodney Burchall, Edward Burchall. Sylvia was pre-deceased by her sisters Brenda Booth, Stella Burchall, PaulineTucker, and her brother Alexander Burchall.Sylvia had 4 sons, Robert Raymond Jr, Steven Richard (Margaret), John Andrew (Kim) and Michael Edward.Sylvia has 4 grandchildren â€" Stefany Hans (Randy), Sabrina Powell, John Andrew Powell Jnr and Joshua Kevin Powell (Natalie), and step-grand daughter Monica Correia (Steven). Sylvia has 3 great grandchildren â€" Ryder Steede, Seryn Hans, and Athina Baker, numerous other relatives and friends.ALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home



