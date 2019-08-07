Talundae Azariah Grant

Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We regret the passing of MR. TALUNDAE AZARIAH GRANT, our beloved son, grandson, great grandson, brother, nephew and friend. He leaves to mourn his loss his parents Mr. and Mrs. Londeito and Tesha Grant, grandmothers Mary Grant and Jen Soares, great grandmothers Phyllis Eversley and Melba Wilson, sister Lonyae Grant, girlfriend Jahdeja Regis and numerous uncles, aunties, cousins and friendsMemorial service will be held at Fort Hamilton, Happy Valley Road, Pembroke at 5.00pm, Thursday, August 8th 2019. Burial will be at Pembroke Parish Cemetery. IN CASE OF INCLEMENT WEATHER, SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT HAMILTON SDA CHURCH, KING STREET, HAMILTON.Visitation TONIGHT Wednesday, August 8, 2019 at Amis Memorial Chapel, Khyber Pass, Warwick from 7.30pm - 8.00pm. AMIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
