AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of TAVENIER LEONARD RINKTON TACKLIN, beloved husband to Gloria Tacklin, son of the late Leonard and Beatrice Tacklin, father to Erwin Sherlock, Murelda Creech, Kim Knights, Kim Tacklin, Deborah Richardson, Demeka Lindo, the late Leonard Sherlock and Ronald Kelly, brother to Leon Tacklin, Catherine Blakney, the late Abuwi Rasool and Winifred Bayton, in his 87th year, of 3 Secret Lane, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 31, 2019