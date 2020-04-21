We regret to announce the death of Terezinha de Jesus Pacheco Do Couto, beloved wife of the late Jose Do Couto, in her 86th year.A private family graveside service was held at Holy Calvary Cemetery, Devonshire, on Friday, April 17, 2020.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St Vincent De Paul at PO Box HM 1191, Hamilton HM BXShe is survived by her children: John (Connie), Carlos (Adelaide)-Canada, Maria Andrade (Joe), Tony - Azores, and Irene Lima; grandchildren: Brian - Canada, Jason, Christine, Kevin (Ashlee), Jeremy - Canada, Kelly (Harry) - Canada, Cassie, Inoia - Azores, Tony Jr - Azores, Ryan and Kimberly; great-grandchildren: Celina - Canada, Brooklyn - Canada, Tyler, Elyse, Kyle Jr, Audrey - Canada and Mary - Canada; other relatives and friends both here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 21, 2020