We regret to announce the passing of Terry Mclean Lambe, loving husband of Lutgarda M. Lambe, father to Taye Mclane Lambe, Tahjaye Mclean Lambe, Tereixa-Dawn Teola Lambe, brother to Wali Muhammad, Marvin Lambe, Karan Lambe, the late Dawn Lambe, late Shawna Lambe, late Gregory "Johnny" Lambe ,devoted son of late Earl E. and late Mildred H. Lambe, in his 59th year, of #2 Whale Bay Road, Southampton. Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020