Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THADDEUS ARTHUR HOLLIS Sr.. View Sign Obituary

We regret to announce the death of THADDEUS ARTHUR HOLLIS SR., beloved husband of Wendy of Orlando, Florida, USA, formerly of Bermuda, in his 86th year. Thaddeus A. Hollis (T.A.) died unexpectedly on November 16, 2020.He was born on May 13, 1935, the son of Thaddeus Arthur and Doris Louise Hollis.He was married to Catherine (nee MacDonald) for 42 years. After her untimely death, he met Wendy Rosenthal in Orlando, FL and they married in September, 2000. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Audrey and Edith. Surviving in addition to his wife Wendy, are his sister Louise, his son Thad (Vicki), and his daughters Adria and Ellen, three grandchildren, Cameron, Stephanie (Aaron) and Caterina and great grandson Marcus, as well as nieces and great nieces and great nephews.Services will be held at a later date at Holy Trinity Church, Hamilton Parish.Condolences may be shared through



We regret to announce the death of THADDEUS ARTHUR HOLLIS SR., beloved husband of Wendy of Orlando, Florida, USA, formerly of Bermuda, in his 86th year. Thaddeus A. Hollis (T.A.) died unexpectedly on November 16, 2020.He was born on May 13, 1935, the son of Thaddeus Arthur and Doris Louise Hollis.He was married to Catherine (nee MacDonald) for 42 years. After her untimely death, he met Wendy Rosenthal in Orlando, FL and they married in September, 2000. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Audrey and Edith. Surviving in addition to his wife Wendy, are his sister Louise, his son Thad (Vicki), and his daughters Adria and Ellen, three grandchildren, Cameron, Stephanie (Aaron) and Caterina and great grandson Marcus, as well as nieces and great nieces and great nephews.Services will be held at a later date at Holy Trinity Church, Hamilton Parish.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers