We regret to announce the death of THADDEUS ARTHUR HOLLIS SR., beloved husband of Wendy of Orlando, Florida, USA, formerly of Bermuda, in his 86th year. Thaddeus A. Hollis (T.A.) died unexpectedly on November 16, 2020.He was born on May 13, 1935, the son of Thaddeus Arthur and Doris Louise Hollis.He was married to Catherine (nee MacDonald) for 42 years. After her untimely death, he met Wendy Rosenthal in Orlando, FL and they married in September, 2000. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Audrey and Edith. Surviving in addition to his wife Wendy, are his sister Louise, his son Thad (Vicki), and his daughters Adria and Ellen, three grandchildren, Cameron, Stephanie (Aaron) and Caterina and great grandson Marcus, as well as nieces and great nieces and great nephews.Services will be held at a later date at Holy Trinity Church, Hamilton Parish.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 25, 2020