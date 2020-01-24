Thaddeus Rudolph T. C. Ming Jr.

A service celebrating the life of THADDEUS RUDOLPH T.C. MING JR, beloved son of Rose Marie Franks and Thaddeus Ming Sr, brother to Carlos, Jamel and Staleina Franks; also leaving behind five other siblings including Tedina Wolffe, Kim Ming-Simons and Michelle Edwards; uncle to Carlisha Burgess, Carlita Clarke, Carlae Trott, DaeLyn Saint-Surin, Mary-Rose Mathias and many more; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and loved ones too many to mention, in his 61st year, of Khyber Pass, Warwick, will be held at St Mary's Church, Middle Road, Warwick on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Mary's Church.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020
