AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of THELMA VERA SIMMONS, daughter of the late Thomas and Ada Trott, loving mother to Claudette, Sarah (Rosalind) Simmons, Rita Butler, Joanne Dill, Doreen Simmons and Freeman Smith, the late Joan Alvera Burgess-Robinson, Leon Simmons Jr, Al-Ruelle (Reuben) Shamsid-Deen, Frank (Frankie) Simmons, Gary Darrell, sister to the late Gladstone Stovell, Frank, Sinclair, James, and Earl Trott, Oriel Warner and Mildred Woods, in her 93rd year, of 71 Glebe Road, Pembroke HM 14. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019