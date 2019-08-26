AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the death of Ms Thelma Vera Simmons.A service celebrating the life of Ms Thelma Vera Simmons, loving daughter to the late Thomas and Ada Trott, loving mother to Claudette, Sarah "Rosalind" Simmons, Thelma "Rita" Butler (Richard), Joanne Dill, the late Joan Burgess-Robinson, Leon Simmons Jr, Al-Reulle "Reuben" Shamsid-Deen, Frank "Frankie" Simmons and her extended family, Doreen Simmons (Danny) and Freeman Smith, sister to the late Gladstone Stovell, Frank, Sinclair "Billy", James "Jimmy", Earl "Whiskers" Trott, Oriel Warner and Mildred Woods, in her 93rd year, of 71 Glebe Road, Pembroke HM 14, will be held at St John's Church, St John's Road, Pembroke, TODAY, Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2pm. Interment will follow the service at St John's Cemetery, Pembroke. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home, TODAY, Monday, August 26, 2019 from 1pm â€" 1.45pm.Also surviving are grandchildren: Kendaree and Kathy Burgess, Malaika Douglas (Ken), Shane Tucker, Frank Simmons Jr, Kenneth Burgess (Dianne-Mae), Tosha Simmons, Joshua Butler, Kelli Simmons, Reulette Simmons, Al-Reulle Simmons, Kenneisha Simmons (Derrick), Hannah Purcell (Jaime), Amon Butler, Al-Reulle Shamsid-Deen and Rosheena Shamsid-Deen (Darrin); 26 great-grandchildren; extended grandchildren: Rahja Gilbert, Channing Seymour, Elijah Richardson, Daniel and Dietrich Simmons; special nieces: Victoria Castle (Craig), Claire "Corniel" Durrant (Derrick); nieces: Ismay Dunlop, Kathleen "Rosy" Steede, Nena "Linette" Shaheed and Ann Kidd; nephews: Milton Hill and Alhajj "Michael" Sheheed; special great-niece: Dawnette Trott; special friends: Lynn (Baxter) Wilson, Noel Evans, Edith Beek, late Iris Gibbons and family, late Constance Martin and family, late Lillian Robinson and family, late Ethel Simons and family, the late Ada Turini; special families: Simmons & Furbert family and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. Thelma was predeceased by extended family: Gary Darrell; nieces: Janice DeRosa and Ruby Caines.



