WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MRS. THERESA JENNIE SIMPSON (nee Wescom), beloved wife to Craig (Rocky) Simpson, daughter of the late Sarah L. O'Conner and Earl H. Wescom, loving mother to Sarah Mae Shiell (Toriano), Craivon Seymour (Carol), sister to George, Earl, Jude Wescom (USA), Mary Louise (USA) and the late Helen Rose, in her 67th year of 19 Fisherman's Hill, Hamilton Parish. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020