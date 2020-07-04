We regret to announce the death of MR. THOMAS ANDREW MUAT, beloved son of Esther Rose Muat of Sandy's Parish in his 69th year.A Private family graveside service was held on Friday July 3, 2020 ay St. John's Churchyard, Pembroke. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to PALS at P. O. Box DV 19 Devonshire DV BX or online to www.pals.bmHe is also survived by his daughter Carol Simmons (Troy); grandchildren Jasmine and Ciara; sister Victoria Vansciver; the Rockaway Seventh Day Adventist Church Family; other relatives and friendsCondolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bm Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 4, 2020