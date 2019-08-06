Thomas Edwards Hines

Obituary

Amis Memorial Chapel regrets to announce the passing of THOMAS EDWARD HINES of Toronto, Canada, son of the late Stanley and Alexia Hines, brother to the late Stanley Hines and Linda Mil (Erin) Hines; mother of children Ann Hines, grandfather to Sarai, Jaylynn, KaelAH, Marley and Taylor, uncle to Robert, Bryan and Michael of Toronto, Canada, special father to Denice Care, in his 77th year.Memorial arrangements will be announced later.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
