A Celebration of Life for THOMAS EDWARD HINES, Taxi Operator 1815, will be held at the Holy Trinity Church Hall, 19 Trinity Church Road, Hamilton Parish, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 4.30pm.Thomas is survived by his children Linda, Kira and Dale (Erin Moran) Hines and mother of children Anne Hines. He also leaves to mourn grandchildren Sarai, Jaylynn, Kaelah, Marley, Taylor, Thea and Crawford, sister-in-law Charlotte, nephews Robert, Bryan and Michael, and nieces Kim and Kathy, of Toronto, Canada, special daughter Denise Carey, special grandson Jordan Carey, the Taxi Driver fraternity, and numerous friends around the world.THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING. Colours may be worn.Refreshments will be served.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019