THOMAS PATRICK KELLY

We regret to announce the death of THOMAS PATRICK 'MIKE' KELLY beloved husband of the late Beryl Patricia Kelly, in his 88th year, of Lighthouse Lane, Southampton. Mike is survived by his sister Kathleen Maltby (Derrick) in York, UK, and his brother John (Gillian) in Redcar, UK, and numerous nieces and nephews; stepsons Michael Siese (Kim), Martin Siese (Lisa), and Marc Siese (Paula); step-grandchildren Tyler Siese, Morgan Siese, Owen Siese and Nicholas Siese. A private family service will be held.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020
